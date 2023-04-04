Stifel Maintains Aramark (ARMK) Buy Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Aramark with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.09% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aramark is $44.95. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 27.09% from its latest reported closing price of $35.37.

The projected annual revenue for Aramark is $18,524MM, an increase of 9.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.94.

Aramark Declares $0.11 Dividend

On February 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 22, 2023 received the payment on March 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $35.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.24%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.28%, the lowest has been 0.97%, and the highest has been 2.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.14 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 26,239K shares representing 10.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,859K shares, representing an increase of 24.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARMK by 61.11% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 18,786K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,979K shares, representing an increase of 4.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARMK by 38.38% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 16,504K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,042K shares, representing a decrease of 9.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARMK by 10.42% over the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 13,504K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,570K shares, representing a decrease of 15.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARMK by 8.65% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 11,921K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,619K shares, representing a decrease of 5.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARMK by 14.69% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 695 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aramark. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 4.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARMK is 0.31%, an increase of 18.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.83% to 356,112K shares. The put/call ratio of ARMK is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

Aramark Background Information

Aramark proudly serves the world's leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. It delivers innovative experiences and services in food, facilities management and uniforms to millions of people every day. It strives to create a better world by making a positive impact on people and the planet, including commitments to engage our employees; empower healthy consumers; build local communities; source ethically, inclusively and responsibly; operate efficiently and reduce waste. Aramark is recognized as a Best Place to Work by the Human Rights Campaign (LGBTQ+), DiversityInc, Equal Employment Publications and the Disability Equality Index.

