Stifel Maintains Ambarella (AMBA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.67% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ambarella is $100.76. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 47.67% from its latest reported closing price of $68.24.

The projected annual revenue for Ambarella is $360MM, an increase of 6.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Credit Suisse holds 684K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 683K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBA by 39.70% over the last quarter.

SSTIX - State Street Total Return V.I.S. Fund Class 1 Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 17.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBA by 20.09% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 45K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBA by 32.09% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 27.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBA by 12.21% over the last quarter.

Point72 Hong Kong holds 50K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 538 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ambarella. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMBA is 0.29%, an increase of 32.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.37% to 37,909K shares. The put/call ratio of AMBA is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

Ambarella Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ambarella, Inc. manufactures high definition video compression and image processing semiconductors. The Company products used in digital still cameras, camcorders, and video-enabled mobile phones.

