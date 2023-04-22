Stifel Maintains Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.38% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alpine Income Property Trust is $22.72. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 41.38% from its latest reported closing price of $16.07.

The projected annual revenue for Alpine Income Property Trust is $51MM, an increase of 11.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.30.

Alpine Income Property Trust Declares $0.28 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $16.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.85%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.68%, the lowest has been 4.15%, and the highest has been 9.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.69 (n=160).

The current dividend yield is 1.69 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpine Income Property Trust. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 8.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PINE is 0.26%, an increase of 0.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.14% to 9,443K shares. The put/call ratio of PINE is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Russell Investments Group holds 540K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 591K shares, representing a decrease of 9.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINE by 81.55% over the last quarter.

Goff John C holds 535K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 461K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINE by 12.30% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 452K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 612K shares, representing a decrease of 35.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINE by 22.00% over the last quarter.

Sound Income Strategies holds 443K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company.

Alpine Income Property Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

