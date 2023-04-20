Stifel Maintains Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.21% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is $35.02. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 41.21% from its latest reported closing price of $24.80.

The projected annual revenue for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is $803MM, an increase of 1.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.52.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. holds 11K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

SWSSX - Schwab Small-Cap Index Fund holds 49K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOSL by 4.01% over the last quarter.

LSVGX - LSV Global Value Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 8K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,653K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,624K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOSL by 13.96% over the last quarter.

AZBAX - AllianzGI Small-Cap Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 6.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOSL by 28.68% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 438 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AOSL is 0.10%, a decrease of 0.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.68% to 21,568K shares. The put/call ratio of AOSL is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC, and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high-performance power management solutions. AOS's portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat-panel TVs, LED lighting, smartphones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls, automotive electronics, and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment.

