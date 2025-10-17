Stifel Maintains Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NasdaqGS:AOSL) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.81% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is $31.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 2.81% from its latest reported closing price of $30.42 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is 855MM, an increase of 22.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 417 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AOSL is 0.08%, an increase of 10.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.22% to 29,366K shares. The put/call ratio of AOSL is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,454K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares , representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOSL by 0.84% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 1,411K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,253K shares , representing an increase of 11.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOSL by 9.94% over the last quarter.

HRSMX - Hood River Small-Cap Growth Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,338K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 760K shares , representing an increase of 43.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOSL by 38.37% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,109K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 595K shares , representing an increase of 46.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOSL by 76.85% over the last quarter.

Robeco Schweiz holds 783K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 782K shares , representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOSL by 3.08% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.