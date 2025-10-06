Stifel Maintains Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Stifel maintained coverage of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:ALNY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.49% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is $458.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $230.78 to a high of $598.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1.49% from its latest reported closing price of $451.95 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is 2,991MM, an increase of 21.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,367 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 4.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALNY is 0.48%, an increase of 11.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.43% to 169,269K shares. The put/call ratio of ALNY is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 16,805K shares representing 12.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,750K shares , representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 8.70% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 10,181K shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,189K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 22.03% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,192K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,155K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 11.77% over the last quarter.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals holds 4,444K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,281K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,418K shares , representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 11.70% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.