Stifel Maintains Align Technology (ALGN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.23% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Align Technology is 396.27. The forecasts range from a low of 272.70 to a high of $462.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.23% from its latest reported closing price of 359.48.

The projected annual revenue for Align Technology is 3,890MM, an increase of 4.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1578 funds or institutions reporting positions in Align Technology. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGN is 0.26%, an increase of 12.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.39% to 81,096K shares. The put/call ratio of ALGN is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,278K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,924K shares, representing an increase of 10.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 742.87% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 3,278K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,383K shares, representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 2.89% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,520K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,692K shares, representing an increase of 32.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 78.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,296K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,256K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 48.87% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,113K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,160K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 3.66% over the last quarter.

Align Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Align Technology designs, manufactures and offers the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero® intraoral scanners and services, and exocad CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 200 thousand doctor customers, and is key to accessing Align's 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Align has helped doctors treat over 9.6 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform, its integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners.

