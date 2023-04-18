Stifel Maintains Align Technology (ALGN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.25% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Align Technology is $343.33. The forecasts range from a low of $191.90 to a high of $441.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.25% from its latest reported closing price of $347.69.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Align Technology is $3,890MM, an increase of 4.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.05.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 57K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 6.45% over the last quarter.

MMLG - First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 27.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 17.72% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - AQR Global Risk Balanced Portfolio Class B holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RSP - Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF holds 366K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 244K shares, representing an increase of 33.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 76.55% over the last quarter.

Brown Brothers Harriman holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 10.73% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1561 funds or institutions reporting positions in Align Technology. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGN is 0.23%, an increase of 14.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.61% to 79,020K shares. The put/call ratio of ALGN is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

Align Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Align Technology designs, manufactures and offers the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero® intraoral scanners and services, and exocad CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 200 thousand doctor customers, and is key to accessing Align's 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Align has helped doctors treat over 9.6 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform, its integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners.

See all Align Technology regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.