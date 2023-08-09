Stifel Maintains Alector (ALEC) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.03% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alector is 11.95. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 61.03% from its latest reported closing price of 7.42.

The projected annual revenue for Alector is 173MM, an increase of 69.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 362 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alector. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 4.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALEC is 0.06%, a decrease of 24.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.81% to 62,170K shares. The put/call ratio of ALEC is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 4,057K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 3,206K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 725K shares, representing an increase of 77.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALEC by 191.90% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 2,748K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,572K shares, representing a decrease of 66.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALEC by 63.32% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,382K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,420K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALEC by 39.01% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 2,301K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,007K shares, representing an increase of 12.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALEC by 3.96% over the last quarter.

Alector Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alector is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is developing a broad portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain's immune system and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. The Company's immuno-neurology product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer's disease. This scientific approach is also the basis for the Company's immuno-oncology programs.

