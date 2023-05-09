Stifel Maintains Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 93.47% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Air Transport Services Group is 28.73. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 93.47% from its latest reported closing price of 14.85.

The projected annual revenue for Air Transport Services Group is 2,253MM, an increase of 9.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 416 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air Transport Services Group. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATSG is 0.24%, a decrease of 20.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.80% to 78,283K shares. The put/call ratio of ATSG is 7.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amazon Com holds 13,918K shares representing 19.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 8,475K shares representing 11.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,371K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATSG by 19.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,220K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,138K shares, representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATSG by 3.41% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 2,153K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,087K shares, representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATSG by 1.94% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,874K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,794K shares, representing an increase of 4.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATSG by 4.30% over the last quarter.

Air Transport Services Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC.

