Stifel Maintains AerSale (ASLE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.03% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for AerSale is 21.93. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 32.03% from its latest reported closing price of 16.61.

The projected annual revenue for AerSale is 506MM, an increase of 38.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in AerSale. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 5.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASLE is 0.28%, an increase of 62.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.21% to 37,034K shares. The put/call ratio of ASLE is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Leonard Green & Partners holds 17,570K shares representing 34.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,586K shares, representing a decrease of 34.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASLE by 31.03% over the last quarter.

AltraVue Capital holds 3,121K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,751K shares, representing an increase of 11.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASLE by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 964K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 499K shares, representing an increase of 48.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASLE by 58.61% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 861K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares, representing an increase of 71.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASLE by 212.61% over the last quarter.

XFBRX - Mid Cap Portfolio Investor Class holds 852K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 470K shares, representing an increase of 44.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASLE by 46.18% over the last quarter.

AerSale Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AerSale serves a diverse customer base operating large jets manufactured by Boeing, Airbus and McDonnell Douglas and is dedicated to providing integrated aftermarket services and products designed to help aircraft owners and operators to realize significant savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines, and components. AerSale’s offerings include: Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales, and internally developed ‘Engineered Solutions’ to enhance aircraft performance, operating economics and satisfy FAA mandates (e.g. AerSafe™, AerTrak™, and now AerAware™).

