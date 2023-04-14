Stifel Maintains Aemetis (AMTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 468.35% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aemetis is $12.28. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 468.35% from its latest reported closing price of $2.16.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Aemetis is $374MM, an increase of 45.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLXSX - Fidelity Flex Small Cap Index Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 12.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTX by 34.51% over the last quarter.

Wolverine Trading holds 15K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JNBA Financial Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 32K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 42.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTX by 85.04% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - MetLife Russell 2000 Index Portfolio holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 1,415.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTX by 95.89% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 186 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aemetis. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMTX is 0.16%, an increase of 721.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.66% to 18,571K shares. The put/call ratio of AMTX is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

Aemetis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas, renewable fuel and bioproducts company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. Founded in 2006, Aemetis has completed Phase 1 and is expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas (RNG). Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California's Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is developing the Carbon Zero biorefinery in Riverbank, California to convert renewable hydrogen from waste orchard wood and renewable electricity from solar and hydroelectric sources combined with non-edible oils into renewable jet fuel and renewable diesel, while pre-extracting cellulosic sugars for use by the Keyes ethanol plant to produce cellulosic ethanol. Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and related technology licenses for the production of renewable fuels and bioproducts.

See all Aemetis regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.