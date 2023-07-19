Stifel Maintains A.O. Smith (AOS) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Stifel maintained coverage of A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.17% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for A.O. Smith is 72.68. The forecasts range from a low of 59.59 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.17% from its latest reported closing price of 76.64.

The projected annual revenue for A.O. Smith is 3,770MM, an increase of 0.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1130 funds or institutions reporting positions in A.O. Smith. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AOS is 0.21%, an increase of 7.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.37% to 124,321K shares. The put/call ratio of AOS is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Impax Asset Management Group holds 4,013K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,067K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOS by 11.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,866K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,854K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOS by 11.91% over the last quarter.

Brown Brothers Harriman holds 3,402K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,443K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOS by 6.58% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,271K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,269K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOS by 16.03% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,961K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,933K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOS by 13.09% over the last quarter.

A.O. Smith Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. The Company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment and air purification products.

