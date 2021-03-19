Personal Finance

Stifel is Trying to Grow its Independent Business

Contributor
dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) FINSUM
Published
Stifel is Trying to Grow its Independent Business

(St. Louis)

Stifel is a well-regarded firm in our industry. However, one characteristic of it that doesn’t work for all brokers is that they have an employee model. This runs counter to many of the independents with whom Stifel often gets grouped. Well, that looks like it is about to change as the firm has just hired a leading executive away from Wells FiNet in order to grow Stifel’s independent side, which currently stands at only 90 advisors, or only 4% of their total advisors. The firm is rebranding its independent arm to Stifel Independent Advisors and is looking to recruit new advisors to join.

FINSUM: This seems long overdue in our eyes. Stifel is a great brand and there is untapped interest for advisors to join them as independents.

  • stifel
  • IBDs
  • recruiting
  • independence

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Latest Personal Finance Videos

      #TradeTalks: The business cycle, valuations, and alternative forms of income

      Wells Fargo Global Strategist Gary Schlossberg joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss the business cycle, valuations, and alternative forms of income.

      1 week ago

      FINSUM

      FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.

      Learn More

      Explore Personal Finance

      Explore

      Most Popular