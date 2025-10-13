Stifel Initiates Coverage of WaterBridge Infrastructure (WBI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Stifel initiated coverage of WaterBridge Infrastructure (NYSE:WBI) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in WaterBridge Infrastructure. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of WBI is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hamilton Lane Advisors holds 1,000K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company.

