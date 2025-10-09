Stifel Initiates Coverage of UFP Industries (UFPI) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Stifel initiated coverage of UFP Industries (NasdaqGS:UFPI) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.20% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for UFP Industries is $120.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 32.20% from its latest reported closing price of $91.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for UFP Industries is 8,779MM, an increase of 34.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 908 funds or institutions reporting positions in UFP Industries. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UFPI is 0.19%, an increase of 10.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.37% to 65,234K shares. The put/call ratio of UFPI is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,650K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,751K shares , representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 38.97% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,968K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,980K shares , representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 13.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,857K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,815K shares , representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 15.27% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,848K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,469K shares , representing an increase of 20.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 55.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,594K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,557K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UFPI by 55.04% over the last quarter.

