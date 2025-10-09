Stifel Initiates Coverage of Trex (TREX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Stifel initiated coverage of Trex (NYSE:TREX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.54% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Trex is $72.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 35.54% from its latest reported closing price of $53.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Trex is 1,338MM, an increase of 18.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 946 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trex. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TREX is 0.22%, an increase of 9.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 142,253K shares. The put/call ratio of TREX is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,709K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,298K shares , representing an increase of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 9.09% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 7,402K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,043K shares , representing a decrease of 8.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 22.35% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 5,186K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,589K shares , representing a decrease of 7.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 18.52% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 4,151K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,835K shares , representing an increase of 7.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 8.71% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,492K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,494K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 11.79% over the last quarter.

