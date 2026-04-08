Stifel Initiates Coverage of Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2026, Stifel initiated coverage of Summit Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:SMMT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.31% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Summit Therapeutics is $32.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 68.31% from its latest reported closing price of $19.22 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Summit Therapeutics is 10MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in Summit Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 228 owner(s) or 51.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMMT is 0.17%, an increase of 16.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.65% to 117,361K shares. The put/call ratio of SMMT is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 36,391K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,723K shares , representing an increase of 7.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMMT by 25.98% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,371K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,539K shares , representing an increase of 51.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMMT by 76.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,147K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,133K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMMT by 56.14% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,476K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares , representing an increase of 91.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMMT by 920.36% over the last quarter.

Polymer Capital Management holds 1,421K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 817K shares , representing an increase of 42.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMMT by 51.88% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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