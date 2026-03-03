Stifel Initiates Coverage of SpyGlass Pharma (SGP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 3, 2026, Stifel initiated coverage of SpyGlass Pharma (NasdaqGS:SGP) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in SpyGlass Pharma. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGP is 0.00%, an increase of 2.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.