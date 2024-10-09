Stifel Initiates Coverage of Solventum (SOLV) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2024, Stifel initiated coverage of Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.90% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Solventum is $64.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.90% from its latest reported closing price of $67.13 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Solventum is 8,248MM, an increase of 0.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,439 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solventum. This is an increase of 1,190 owner(s) or 477.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOLV is 0.13%, an increase of 29.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 750.81% to 115,937K shares. The put/call ratio of SOLV is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trian Fund Management holds 5,361K shares.

Davis Selected Advisers holds 5,164K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,354K shares.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,550K shares.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,476K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.