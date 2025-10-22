Stifel Initiates Coverage of SkyWater Technology (SKYT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Stifel initiated coverage of SkyWater Technology (NasdaqCM:SKYT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.80% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for SkyWater Technology is $13.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.80% from its latest reported closing price of $15.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SkyWater Technology is 348MM, an increase of 20.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 276 funds or institutions reporting positions in SkyWater Technology. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKYT is 0.04%, an increase of 26.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.25% to 19,618K shares. The put/call ratio of SKYT is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,693K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,463K shares , representing an increase of 13.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYT by 72.88% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,627K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Emerald Advisers holds 1,363K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,001K shares , representing an increase of 26.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKYT by 53.89% over the last quarter.

Erste Asset Management holds 1,150K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,010K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 222K shares , representing an increase of 78.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKYT by 464.07% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

