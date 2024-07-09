Stifel Initiates Coverage of Sealed Air (SEE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 9, 2024, Stifel initiated coverage of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.83% Upside

As of July 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sealed Air is $43.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 26.83% from its latest reported closing price of $34.56 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sealed Air is 6,119MM, an increase of 11.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 843 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sealed Air. This is an decrease of 87 owner(s) or 9.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEE is 0.18%, an increase of 14.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.63% to 151,105K shares. The put/call ratio of SEE is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,269K shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,374K shares , representing an increase of 21.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEE by 22.60% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND - BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND Investor A holds 7,008K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,140K shares , representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEE by 13.00% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,696K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,238K shares , representing an increase of 8.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEE by 6.08% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 5,524K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,951K shares , representing an increase of 10.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEE by 4.36% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 4,978K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,987K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEE by 4.25% over the last quarter.

Sealed Air Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sealed Air is in business to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges, and to leave our world better than we found it. Its solutions and systems include CRYOVAC® brand food packaging, SEALED AIR® brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG® brand automated systems and BUBBLE WRAP® brand packaging. These brands collectively enable a more efficient, secure and less wasteful global food supply chain and enhance commerce through fulfillment and packaging solutions to protect the worldwide movement of goods. Sealed Air's industry-leading expertise in science, engineering, and innovation transforms businesses, industries, and consumers' lives. The company continues to expand its portfolio of next-generation sustainable solutions including packaging materials, automated systems, and smart services to deliver savings and create measurable long-term value. Sealed Air generated $4.9 billion in sales in 2020 and has approximately 16,500 employees who serve customers in 115 countries

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.