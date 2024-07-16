Stifel Initiates Coverage of RH (LSE:0KTF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 9, 2024, Stifel initiated coverage of RH (LSE:0KTF) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 813 funds or institutions reporting positions in RH. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KTF is 0.27%, an increase of 12.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.25% to 17,081K shares.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 1,017K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 818K shares , representing an increase of 19.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KTF by 11.22% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 665K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 603K shares , representing an increase of 9.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KTF by 20.23% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 647K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 603K shares , representing an increase of 6.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KTF by 25.86% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 476K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 469K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KTF by 9.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 467K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KTF by 9.25% over the last quarter.

