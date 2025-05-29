Stifel Initiates Coverage of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (PRSU) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2025, Stifel initiated coverage of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.27% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality is $56.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 95.27% from its latest reported closing price of $28.73 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRSU is 0.30%, an increase of 0.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.54% to 35,693K shares. The put/call ratio of PRSU is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Crestview Partners IV GP holds 6,698K shares representing 23.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,693K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRSU by 0.64% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 1,887K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,876K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRSU by 14.34% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,873K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,758K shares , representing an increase of 6.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRSU by 39.98% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,449K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,387K shares , representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRSU by 11.64% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,370K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,332K shares , representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRSU by 3.33% over the last quarter.

