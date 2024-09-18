Stifel Initiates Coverage of Penumbra (PEN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2024, Stifel initiated coverage of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.84% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Penumbra is $199.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $261.45. The average price target represents an increase of 6.84% from its latest reported closing price of $187.06 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Penumbra is 1,164MM, an increase of 2.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 813 funds or institutions reporting positions in Penumbra. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEN is 0.19%, an increase of 11.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.86% to 42,109K shares. The put/call ratio of PEN is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,026K shares representing 7.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,026K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 21.28% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,284K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,085K shares , representing an increase of 15.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 2.20% over the last quarter.

FSPHX - Health Care Portfolio holds 1,279K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 11.42% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,206K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,202K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 17.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,155K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,150K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 21.23% over the last quarter.

Penumbra Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra sells its products to hospitals and healthcare providers primarily through its direct sales organization in the U.S., most of Europe, Canada and Australia, and through distributors in select international markets. Penumbra, the Penumbra P logo, Indigo, CAT, Separator, Lightning, and Penumbra ENGINE are trademarks of Penumbra, Inc.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.