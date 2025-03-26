Stifel Initiates Coverage of Palvella Therapeutics (PVLA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2025, Stifel initiated coverage of Palvella Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:PVLA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.20% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Palvella Therapeutics is $38.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 41.20% from its latest reported closing price of $27.27 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palvella Therapeutics. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 550.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of PVLA is 1.00, indicating a neutral outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Suvretta Capital Management holds 714K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company.

Bvf holds 697K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company.

Samsara BioCapital holds 679K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 654K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company.

Adams Street Partners holds 410K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company.

