Stifel Initiates Coverage of Palisade Bio (PALI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2026, Stifel initiated coverage of Palisade Bio (NasdaqCM:PALI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 650.28% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Palisade Bio is $13.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 650.28% from its latest reported closing price of $1.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Palisade Bio is 28MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -12.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palisade Bio. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 278.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PALI is 0.36%, an increase of 98,803.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 90,953.62% to 135,542K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 12,050K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company.

Commodore Capital holds 11,445K shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company.

Janus Henderson Group holds 10,540K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company.

Point72 Asset Management holds 10,495K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 9,568K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

