Stifel Initiates Coverage of Veralto (VLTO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 30, 2023, Stifel initiated coverage of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.63% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Veralto is 82.11. The forecasts range from a low of 78.78 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents an increase of 10.63% from its latest reported closing price of 74.22.

The projected annual revenue for Veralto is 5,033MM, an increase of 1.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 133 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veralto. This is an increase of 131 owner(s) or 6,550.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of VLTO is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 4,446K shares.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 758K shares.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp holds 643K shares.

FIL holds 290K shares.

Mackenzie Financial holds 269K shares.

