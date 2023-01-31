Stifel Initiates Coverage of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) with Buy Recommendation

On January 31, 2023, Stifel initiated coverage of Syndax Pharmaceuticals with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.79% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Syndax Pharmaceuticals is $33.81. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 24.79% from its latest reported closing price of $27.09.

The projected annual revenue for Syndax Pharmaceuticals is $14MM, a decrease of 89.24%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.58.

What are large shareholders doing?

Avidity Partners Management holds 5,586,900 shares representing 8.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,450,000 shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 13.38% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,387,440 shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,206,866 shares, representing an increase of 26.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 80.73% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 3,412,838 shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,195,403 shares, representing an increase of 6.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 8.84% over the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 2,272,915 shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,512,240 shares, representing a decrease of 10.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 6.76% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 2,222,222 shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 355 funds or institutions reporting positions in Syndax Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 15.26%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SNDX is 0.2826%, an increase of 11.0247%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.42% to 64,006K shares.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company's pipeline includes SNDX-5613, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin-MLL binding interaction, axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, and entinostat, a class I HDAC inhibitor.

