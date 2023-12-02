Stifel Initiates Coverage of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - (SPR) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2023, Stifel initiated coverage of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - (NYSE:SPR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.99% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - is 30.42. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 7.99% from its latest reported closing price of 28.17.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - is 6,173MM, an increase of 11.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 505 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPR is 0.14%, a decrease of 40.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.77% to 99,771K shares. The put/call ratio of SPR is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,027K shares representing 9.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,591K shares, representing an increase of 13.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 33.15% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 6,390K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,596K shares, representing an increase of 12.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 31.52% over the last quarter.

Hill City Capital holds 5,180K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,565K shares, representing an increase of 69.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 60.62% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,726K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,123K shares, representing an increase of 12.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 43.41% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 4,401K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,192K shares, representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 40.09% over the last quarter.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.