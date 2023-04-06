Stifel Initiates Coverage of Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Stifel initiated coverage of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.00% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Skyworks Solutions is $129.36. The forecasts range from a low of $99.99 to a high of $197.40. The average price target represents an increase of 15.00% from its latest reported closing price of $112.48.

The projected annual revenue for Skyworks Solutions is $5,187MM, a decrease of 2.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.98.

Skyworks Solutions Declares $0.62 Dividend

On February 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share ($2.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 received the payment on March 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.62 per share.

At the current share price of $112.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.20%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.72%, the lowest has been 1.00%, and the highest has been 3.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.04 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.41%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SCHB - Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF holds 84K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 4.98% over the last quarter.

Private Advisor Group holds 30K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 33.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 271.85% over the last quarter.

JustInvest holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 89.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 99.95% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 90K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing an increase of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 0.52% over the last quarter.

Cetera Advisors holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 27.82% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1639 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skyworks Solutions. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWKS is 0.21%, a decrease of 4.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.07% to 140,272K shares. The put/call ratio of SWKS is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

Skyworks Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Its highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets. Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices.

