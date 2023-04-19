Stifel Initiates Coverage of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (MYPS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Stifel initiated coverage of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.64% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. is $5.46. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 37.64% from its latest reported closing price of $3.97.

The projected annual revenue for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. is $306MM, an increase of 5.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Woodline Partners holds 85K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

IWO - iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF holds 312K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 317K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYPS by 1.18% over the last quarter.

Ameritas Investment Partners holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Squarepoint Ops holds 38K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 23.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYPS by 13.41% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 251K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares, representing an increase of 7.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYPS by 79.61% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 208 funds or institutions reporting positions in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc.. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYPS is 0.03%, an increase of 1.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.34% to 36,220K shares. The put/call ratio of MYPS is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

PLAYSTUDIOS Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PLAYSTUDIOS is the developer and operator of award-winning free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company’s collection of original and published titles is powered by its groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn real-world rewards from a portfolio of global entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS brings together beautifully designed mobile gaming content with an innovative loyalty platform in order to provide its players with an unequaled entertainment experience and its partners with actionable business insights.

