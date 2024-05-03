Stifel Initiates Coverage of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2024, Stifel initiated coverage of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:PHAT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 137.38% Upside

As of May 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Phathom Pharmaceuticals is 23.17. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 137.38% from its latest reported closing price of 9.76.

The projected annual revenue for Phathom Pharmaceuticals is 140MM, an increase of 20,385.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 270 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phathom Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHAT is 0.21%, an increase of 22.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.46% to 57,473K shares. The put/call ratio of PHAT is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 10,109K shares representing 17.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Medicxi Ventures Management holds 7,465K shares representing 12.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,761K shares , representing an increase of 49.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHAT by 52.24% over the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 3,497K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,168K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,419K shares , representing a decrease of 7.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHAT by 27.93% over the last quarter.

Ensign Peak Advisors holds 2,280K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,732K shares , representing an increase of 24.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHAT by 7.45% over the last quarter.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Background Information



Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a novel potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late-stage development for the treatment of acid-related disorders.

