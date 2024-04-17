Stifel Initiates Coverage of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2024, Stifel initiated coverage of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:MIRM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 108.16% Upside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for Mirum Pharmaceuticals is 49.98. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 108.16% from its latest reported closing price of 24.01.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mirum Pharmaceuticals is 262MM, an increase of 40.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mirum Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 13.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIRM is 0.25%, a decrease of 11.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.44% to 55,379K shares. The put/call ratio of MIRM is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 6,495K shares representing 13.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,470K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIRM by 24.51% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 4,370K shares representing 9.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 2,664K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,959K shares, representing a decrease of 48.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIRM by 42.91% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,063K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,924K shares, representing an increase of 6.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIRM by 70.13% over the last quarter.

Cadian Capital Management holds 1,935K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,435K shares, representing an increase of 25.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIRM by 24.67% over the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Mirum's lead product candidate, maralixibat, is an investigational oral drug in development for Alagille syndrome (ALGS), progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and biliary atresia. Mirum has submitted an NDA for maralixibat in the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with ALGS. Additionally, Mirum's marketing authorization application for the treatment of pediatric patients with PFIC2 has been accepted for review (validated) by the European Medicines Agency.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.