Stifel Initiates Coverage of Maximus (MMS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 18, 2023, Stifel initiated coverage of Maximus (NYSE:MMS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.12% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Maximus is 102.00. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 28.12% from its latest reported closing price of 79.61.

The projected annual revenue for Maximus is 4,822MM, an increase of 0.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.86.

Maximus Declares $0.28 Dividend

On July 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 15, 2023 will receive the payment on August 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $79.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.41%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.45%, the lowest has been 0.27%, and the highest has been 2.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.14 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 724 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maximus. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMS is 0.29%, an increase of 13.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 76,298K shares. The put/call ratio of MMS is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 5,849K shares representing 9.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,931K shares, representing a decrease of 18.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMS by 45.56% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 3,680K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,830K shares, representing a decrease of 4.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMS by 1.28% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,949K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,046K shares, representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMS by 16.15% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,647K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,669K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMS by 4.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,876K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,851K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMS by 0.43% over the last quarter.

Maximus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1975, Maximus has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People®, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. Maximus delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability, and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With more than 30,000 employees worldwide, Maximus is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

