Stifel Initiates Coverage of Krystal Biotech (KRYS) with Buy Recommendation

April 18, 2023 — 11:20 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Stifel initiated coverage of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.79% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Krystal Biotech is $116.41. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $139.65. The average price target represents an increase of 30.79% from its latest reported closing price of $89.00.

The projected annual revenue for Krystal Biotech is $42MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$4.84.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KRYS / Krystal Biotech Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 36.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Vontobel Holding holds 13K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 13.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 83.88% over the last quarter.

JESIX - Small Cap Index Trust NAV holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 8.40% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Small Cap Index Portfolio Class 1 holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 3.49% over the last quarter.

DFQTX - U.s. Core Equity 2 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 363 funds or institutions reporting positions in Krystal Biotech. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 3.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRYS is 0.24%, an increase of 3.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.35% to 23,072K shares. KRYS / Krystal Biotech Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of KRYS is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

Krystal Biotech Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a pivotal-stage gene therapy company leveraging its novel, redosable gene therapy platform and in-house manufacturing capabilities to develop therapies to treat serious rare diseases.

