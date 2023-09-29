Stifel Initiates Coverage of Infinera (INFN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 28, 2023, Stifel initiated coverage of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.42% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Infinera is 6.83. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 70.42% from its latest reported closing price of 4.01.

The projected annual revenue for Infinera is 1,693MM, an increase of 2.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 407 funds or institutions reporting positions in Infinera. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INFN is 0.14%, a decrease of 23.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.10% to 245,889K shares. The put/call ratio of INFN is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 25,175K shares representing 11.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 18,978K shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,005K shares, representing an increase of 20.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INFN by 18.84% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 13,672K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,489K shares, representing an increase of 8.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INFN by 31.08% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 10,556K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,666K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INFN by 39.01% over the last quarter.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 9,920K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,048K shares, representing an increase of 18.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INFN by 28.58% over the last quarter.

Infinera Background Information



Infinera is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications.

