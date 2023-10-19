Stifel Initiates Coverage of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc - ADR (GRCL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 19, 2023, Stifel initiated coverage of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:GRCL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 398.79% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc - ADR is 12.97. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 398.79% from its latest reported closing price of 2.60.

The projected annual revenue for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc - ADR is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRCL is 0.12%, an increase of 42.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.91% to 32,268K shares. The put/call ratio of GRCL is 3.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Temasek Holdings holds 9,902K shares representing 10.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 9,034K shares representing 9.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,498K shares, representing a decrease of 5.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRCL by 80.59% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 3,969K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,464K shares, representing an increase of 63.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRCL by 452.46% over the last quarter.

Great Point Partners holds 2,268K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,153K shares, representing a decrease of 39.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRCL by 46.90% over the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 1,800K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company.

Gracell Biotechnologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

