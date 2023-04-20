Stifel Initiates Coverage of First Trust Heitman Global Prime Real Estate ETF (PRME) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Stifel initiated coverage of First Trust Heitman Global Prime Real Estate ETF (NYSE:PRME) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.54% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Trust Heitman Global Prime Real Estate ETF is $24.22. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 75.54% from its latest reported closing price of $13.80.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First Trust Heitman Global Prime Real Estate ETF is $2MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.02.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT Small Cap Index Fund Class II holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

John Hancock Funds II - Health Sciences Fund Class NAV holds 14K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 85K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

IWN - iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF holds 64K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

VBINX - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Trust Heitman Global Prime Real Estate ETF. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 3,750.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRME is 0.14%, a decrease of 80.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 234.21% to 4,203K shares. The put/call ratio of PRME is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

See all First Trust Heitman Global Prime Real Estate ETF regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.