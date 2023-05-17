Stifel Initiates Coverage of EVgo Inc - (EVGO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Stifel initiated coverage of EVgo Inc - (NASDAQ:EVGO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.63% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for EVgo Inc - is 9.09. The forecasts range from a low of 6.26 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 58.63% from its latest reported closing price of 5.73.

The projected annual revenue for EVgo Inc - is 153MM, an increase of 112.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in EVgo Inc -. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVGO is 0.08%, an increase of 3.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.66% to 40,070K shares. The put/call ratio of EVGO is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allianz Asset Management holds 3,358K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 2,658K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,530K shares, representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVGO by 13.35% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 2,476K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,588K shares, representing an increase of 35.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVGO by 54.02% over the last quarter.

LMR Partners LLP holds 2,309K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,234K shares, representing an increase of 46.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVGO by 189.46% over the last quarter.

Banque Pictet & Cie holds 2,299K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,373K shares, representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVGO by 47.27% over the last quarter.

EVgo is the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 800 fast charging locations, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network serves over 68 metropolitan areas across 35 states and more than 300,000 customer accounts. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for drivers across the U.S. to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet.

