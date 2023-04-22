Stifel Initiates Coverage of Disc Medicine (IRON) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Stifel initiated coverage of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.13% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Disc Medicine is $36.72. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.13% from its latest reported closing price of $31.35.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Disc Medicine. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 307.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRON is 0.62%, an increase of 12,600,557.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16,180.49% to 11,140K shares. The put/call ratio of IRON is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 3,462K shares representing 18.22% ownership of the company.

Novo Holdings A holds 2,341K shares representing 12.32% ownership of the company.

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,161K shares representing 11.37% ownership of the company.

5AM Venture Management holds 588K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company.

Janus Henderson Group holds 500K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company.

