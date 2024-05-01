Stifel Initiates Coverage of Cullinan Therapeutics (CGEM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2024, Stifel initiated coverage of Cullinan Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:CGEM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.56% Downside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cullinan Therapeutics is 26.86. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.56% from its latest reported closing price of 27.01.

The projected annual revenue for Cullinan Therapeutics is 28MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cullinan Therapeutics. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGEM is 0.21%, an increase of 21.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.80% to 42,842K shares. The put/call ratio of CGEM is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MPM Oncology Impact Management holds 7,648K shares representing 17.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 3,420K shares representing 7.94% ownership of the company.

CHI Advisors holds 3,414K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,281K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,891K shares , representing an increase of 11.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGEM by 73.51% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 3,197K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cullinan Oncology Background Information

Cullinan Management is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies with transformative potential for cancer patients. The Company’s strategy is to build a pipeline of therapeutic candidates that are uncorrelated across multiple dimensions, with a focus on assets that it believes have novel technology, employ differentiated mechanisms, are in a more advanced stage of development than competing candidates, or have a combination of these attributes.

