Stifel Initiates Coverage of CSG Systems International (CSGS) with Hold Recommendation

On March 9, 2023, Stifel initiated coverage of CSG Systems International with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.88% Upside

As of March 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for CSG Systems International is $74.80. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 33.88% from its latest reported closing price of $55.87.

The projected annual revenue for CSG Systems International is $1,104MM, an increase of 1.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.87.

CSG Systems International Declares $0.28 Dividend

On February 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $55.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.00%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.00%, the lowest has been 1.55%, and the highest has been 2.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.01 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.77. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,246K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,347K shares, representing a decrease of 4.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSGS by 5.79% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,293K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares, representing an increase of 9.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSGS by 9.40% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,291K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,219K shares, representing an increase of 5.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSGS by 7.51% over the last quarter.

FVD - First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund holds 1,261K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,138K shares, representing an increase of 9.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSGS by 6.13% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,113K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,164K shares, representing a decrease of 4.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSGS by 8.77% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 603 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSG Systems International. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSGS is 0.20%, a decrease of 5.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.68% to 34,436K shares. The put/call ratio of CSGS is 3.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

CSG Systems International Background Information

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage, and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted provider for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including Airtel Africa, América Móvil, AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Formula 1, Hutchison 3 Indonesia, Inmarsat, Mastercard, Maximus, Microsoft, Mobily, MTN, New Leaf Service Contracts, State of California DMV, TalkTalk and Telstra.

