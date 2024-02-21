Stifel Initiates Coverage of Confluent (CFLT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 21, 2024, Stifel initiated coverage of Confluent (NasdaqGS:CFLT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.79% Downside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for Confluent is 25.92. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.79% from its latest reported closing price of 32.72.

The projected annual revenue for Confluent is 1,038MM, an increase of 33.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 768 funds or institutions reporting positions in Confluent. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 5.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFLT is 0.27%, a decrease of 21.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.62% to 229,880K shares. The put/call ratio of CFLT is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 21,447K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,531K shares, representing an increase of 13.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 20.35% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,995K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,124K shares, representing an increase of 25.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 2.33% over the last quarter.

Altimeter Capital Management holds 14,729K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,612K shares, representing a decrease of 12.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 38.71% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,137K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,472K shares, representing a decrease of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 33.05% over the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 5,732K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Confluent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Confluent is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure focused on data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion – designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations.

