Stifel Initiates Coverage of Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 10, 2024, Stifel initiated coverage of Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.10% Upside

As of December 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ceridian HCM Holding is 77.79. The forecasts range from a low of 62.62 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.10% from its latest reported closing price of 65.87.

The projected annual revenue for Ceridian HCM Holding is 1,735MM, an increase of 19.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 948 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ceridian HCM Holding. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDAY is 0.16%, an increase of 5.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.18% to 210,730K shares. The put/call ratio of CDAY is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 19,827K shares representing 12.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,449K shares, representing a decrease of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDAY by 1.51% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 15,498K shares representing 10.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,937K shares, representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDAY by 15.73% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 13,268K shares representing 8.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,045K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDAY by 5.89% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 11,480K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,453K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDAY by 6.80% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 11,211K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,969K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDAY by 10.35% over the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, its flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Its platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes.

