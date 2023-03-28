Stifel Initiates Coverage of Bowlero Corp - (BOWL) with Buy Recommendation

On March 28, 2023, Stifel initiated coverage of Bowlero Corp - with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.42% Upside

As of March 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bowlero Corp - is $19.67. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 29.42% from its latest reported closing price of $15.20.

The projected annual revenue for Bowlero Corp - is $1,051MM, an increase of 2.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.29.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Atairos Group holds 63,426K shares representing 37.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Soros Fund Management holds 8,154K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,800K shares, representing a decrease of 7.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOWL by 18.15% over the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 3,663K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,349K shares, representing a decrease of 46.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOWL by 31.13% over the last quarter.

Alta Fundamental Advisers holds 3,194K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,180K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOWL by 8.88% over the last quarter.

Telemark Asset Management holds 2,900K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares, representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOWL by 99.90% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bowlero Corp -. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 11.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOWL is 0.41%, a decrease of 4.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 111,577K shares. The put/call ratio of BOWL is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

Bowlero Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bowlero Corporation is an American bowling center operator. It is the largest ten-pin bowling center operator in the world with around 300 centers, almost all of which are located in the United States.

