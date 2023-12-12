Stifel Initiates Coverage of Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2023, Stifel initiated coverage of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.03% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bausch + Lomb is 20.68. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 37.03% from its latest reported closing price of 15.09.

The projected annual revenue for Bausch + Lomb is 3,940MM, a decrease of 0.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 124 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bausch + Lomb. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 9.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLCO is 0.51%, a decrease of 6.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.02% to 47,705K shares. The put/call ratio of BLCO is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIL holds 7,260K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,543K shares, representing an increase of 9.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 48.78% over the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 5,995K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,368K shares, representing an increase of 10.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 42.02% over the last quarter.

Goldentree Asset Management holds 5,066K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,797K shares, representing a decrease of 14.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 14.15% over the last quarter.

Icahn Carl C holds 3,500K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Maple Rock Capital Partners holds 3,220K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,887K shares, representing an increase of 10.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 1.75% over the last quarter.

