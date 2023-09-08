Stifel Initiates Coverage of Asure Software (ASUR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 8, 2023, Stifel initiated coverage of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.86% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Asure Software is 20.25. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 73.86% from its latest reported closing price of 11.65.

The projected annual revenue for Asure Software is 102MM, a decrease of 11.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asure Software. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 35.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASUR is 0.15%, a decrease of 51.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.57% to 16,003K shares. The put/call ratio of ASUR is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Capital Management holds 3,176K shares representing 13.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,289K shares, representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASUR by 17.25% over the last quarter.

S Squared Technology holds 772K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 850K shares, representing a decrease of 10.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASUR by 36.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 639K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 534K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 484K shares, representing an increase of 9.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASUR by 20.48% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 533K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 521K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASUR by 16.62% over the last quarter.

Asure Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Asure sees Human Capital Management (HCM) through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner's mentality. Asure helps more than 60,000 small and mid-sized businesses develop their 'Human Capital' to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Asure HCM solution includes Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. Asure HRServices offers ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department.

