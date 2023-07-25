News & Insights

Stifel Initiates Coverage of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) with Buy Recommendation

July 25, 2023 — 08:17 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Stifel initiated coverage of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 438.82% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aeglea BioTherapeutics is 3.18. The forecasts range from a low of 0.35 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 438.82% from its latest reported closing price of 0.59.

The projected annual revenue for Aeglea BioTherapeutics is 1MM, a decrease of 40.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aeglea BioTherapeutics. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGLE is 0.04%, an increase of 38.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.57% to 42,174K shares. AGLE / Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of AGLE is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AGLE / Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 5,348K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 4,558K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,611K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGLE by 24.67% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 4,060K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,736K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,131K shares, representing an increase of 16.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGLE by 20.26% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 3,414K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company redefining the potential of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare and devastating metabolic diseases with limited treatment options. Aeglea's lead product candidate, pegzilarginase, is in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency and has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Breakthrough Therapy Designation. In the second quarter of 2020, the Company initiated a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AGLE-177 for the treatment of Homocystinuria. AGLE-177 has also been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. Aeglea has an active discovery platform focused on engineering small changes in human enzymes to have a big impact on the lives of patients and their families.

