Stifel Initiates Coverage of abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Stifel initiated coverage of abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) with a Buy recommendation.

abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Declares $0.12 Dividend

On October 11, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 24, 2023 received the payment on October 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $15.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.47%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASGI is 0.14%, an increase of 9.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.28% to 11,000K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 1,154K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 966K shares, representing an increase of 16.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASGI by 61.35% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 878K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 829K shares, representing an increase of 5.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASGI by 1.93% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 856K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 882K shares, representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASGI by 11.87% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 603K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 546K shares, representing an increase of 9.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASGI by 9.61% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 570K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 568K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASGI by 1.27% over the last quarter.

abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.